Snow continued to fall overnight in Scotland on February 9 after amber weather warnings were issued in one of the coldest nights in recent years.

Snow continued to fall overnight in Scotland on February 9 after amber weather warnings were issued in one of the coldest nights in recent years.

Footage from February 10 shows rural areas around Bankfoot covered in snowdrifts that created treacherous driving conditions, with many roads becoming impassable until cleared by council snow ploughs.