Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

New affordable apartment complex comes to the valley

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
New affordable apartment complex comes to the valley
New affordable apartment complex comes to the valley

A brand new affordable apartment complex is coming to the valley.

The Decatur Commons will be located on Decatur and Alta.

THE VALLEY.THE DECATUR COMMONS WILL BELOCATED ON DECAUR AND ALTA.THE COMPLEX IS SCHEDULED TO BEDONE BY NEXT SUMMER.MORE THAN "400" LOW-INCOMEFAMILIES AND SENIORS WILL CALLTHE AREA HOME - ONCE THECOMPLEX IS FINISHED.PRE-LEASING WILL BEGIN THISSUMMER.NON-PROFIT "NEVADA HAND" ISFUNDING THE PROJECT.LOCAL BUSINESS LEADERS WANT TO

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like