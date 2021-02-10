Spectacular two-metre-long icicles caused by Storm Darcy found in Derbyshire

As temperatures plunge below zero across the UK, the cold weather has created this magical icicle display.

Doug Blane filmed dozens of icicles hanging from the Hopton Tunnel on the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire earlier today (February 10).

"Some of the icicles were falling to the ground and potentially posing danger to onlookers," the told Newsflare.