'Oldest party divided and confused': PM Modi as Congress walks out during his speech in LS

Congress MPs created ruckus in the Lower House of Parliament during PM Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Later they walked out amid PM's address.

Speaking on this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress leaders and said the party is divided and confused.

"Congress party is divided and confused.

Neither it can work for its own good nor can it think about solving the issues of the country.

What can be more unfortunate than this?" questioned PM Modi in Lok Sabha.