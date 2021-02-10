Aunt Jemima Reveals New Name and Logo

PepsiCo, the brand’s parent company, released a statement announcing the new name as Pearl Milling Company.

We are starting a new day with Pearl Milling Company, PepsiCo Spokesman, via statement .

Aunt Jemima products were long criticized for featuring a racist caricature stemming from slavery.

The Pearl Milling Company originally created the ready-made pancake mix in 1889.

The announcement of Aunt Jemima’s rebranding last June led several other food brands, including Uncle Ben’s, to follow suit