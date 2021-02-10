Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Tina Turner Among 2021 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has released its list of 16 nominations for 2021.

They are: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Mary J.

Blige, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, the Go-Go’s.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, Carole King.

Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.

It is the first time that the Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, King, Kuti and Warwick have been nominated as performers.

King was inducted as a non-performer in 1990 similarly to Turner, who was inducted as a non-performer in 1991.

If they make it in again, King and Turner will be the second and third female artists to be inducted twice.

It is also a possible second induction for Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, who was previously inducted in 2014 for Nirvana.

2021 marks the sixth ballot appearance for LL Cool J and the third for Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine and Khan.

The 2021 class will be selected by a voter pool of over 1,000 artists, historians, members of the music industry and journalists.

Fans can also cast their vote online or via an interactive kiosk at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland