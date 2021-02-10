MORNING REPORT

COCA-COLA IS LAUNCHING A NEW BOTTLE SIZE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

Ecommerce drove the post office to its first profit in years.

The postal service said 1.1 billion packages were delivered during the holiday season.

The post office says the profitable results may not be sustained.

coca-cola is launching a new bottle size for the first time in a decade, but it's what the bottle's made of that that makes it more interesting.

The new 13.2-ounce recyclable bottle is made entirely of other plastics, and it's the latest move in coca-cola's several-year initiative to reduce its plastic waste.

Coke is also hoping the size attracts younger, under-25 drinkers who are seeking sustainable packaging.

markets finished little changed with both the dow jones industrial average and the s&p 500 pulling back from record highs.

But the nasdaq closed at a record high.

Meanwile, job openings rose in decembr and there are signs the job markt will pick up once covid vaccines become more widespread.

gamestop stock is now below 50 bucks.

At its all-time high on jan.

28, the stock was worth $483 a share.

Gamestop came into the limelight two weeks ago when an army of retail investors who coordinated trades on social media pushed the stock up 400% in just a week.

overdue fees are going away at many libraries amid the pandemic economic crisis.

Since march, dozens of libraries have abolished the fees, citing the economic barrier they create for low-income patrons.

Libraries say once the crisis is over they will evaluate late book fees.