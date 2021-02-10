Former Wabash Township Fire Chief shares his side of termination

Ward was fired in December in a whirlwind of controversy.

Former Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward is now sharing his side of the story.

Township trustee jennifer (tie-sing) teising said he was conspiring other board members to stage a "coup" against her.

"it's difficult because it changed everything for my family" ed ward's passion in life has been serving the community.

He started as a darlington volunteer firefighter in 1998.

More than two decades later, he found himself being promoted to fire chief at the wabash township fire department.

"the 30,000 people who live in the unincorporated part of west lafayette still are due a service, they're our customers.

And at the end of the day everything should revolve around that."

He said working with trustee teising could be difficult, but he felt they had developed a positive working relationship.

That is until he came into the office on december 7th 2020.

"through the wall i hear her tell the firefighter that she is going to be removing me as chief" five days later he says the trustee finally talked with him about his employment status.

"she had told me three different times that i was being placed on paid vacation, three different times paid vacation this and paid vacation that" she wanted to know if he had been talking about her with others.

"i was very upfront with her and said the only conversations i've had about you have been people asking where you're at."

Rumors had begun to circulate that teising had moved to florida.

And she had stopped coming to the regular township board meetings.

On december 21st, the board asked teising to resign.

That same day, she officially terminated ward.

"she didnt give any sort of rules i'd broken.

She didn give any sort of procedures or policies that had i didn't carry out" teising denied his request for due process.

Ward is now suing for wrongful termination.

"it would be the easiest thing for me to grab my stuff and walk away."

But he says this fight is about the future of the township community.

"my familand i have been blessed with support and that's a pretty strong thing to help keep you drive forward when you want to quit" anna darling news 18 ward said his days of fighting fires are most likely ove and he has begun to look for a new job.

Ward's brother started a go-fund-me to help cover his legal fees.

