Consignment pop-up at Sangertown Square in March

Parents can sign up to bring kids and toys to sell on consignment in Sangertown Square next month.

there's a kids' consignment 'pop up', coming to sangertown square, in new hartford, next month.

The moms running it wanted to provide a place for other parents to turn their kids' unused or no-longer-used stuff into cash...and maybe shop for new and gently used kids items. the consigment 'pop-up' will be open march 18th through 21st in the former forever 21 store at sangertown.

But now's the time to bring your stuff, if you want to sell it.

"we're accepting consigners so if you have a lot of children's items that you just need to get rid of, your kids outgrow clothes, toys they don't play with anymore, you can bring it, consign with us, you can pick up your check and whatever didn't sell...or...you can donate what's left; the women who own the pop up are partnering with hope house, locally.

You'll make 60% of what you sell, unless you help volunteer at the pop-up; then, you'll get a larger cut.

The owners of upscale resale events thought it'd be fun to bring their consigning 'friends' on board for the whole experience.

