117-year-old French nun survives COVID-19

Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week, her caregivers said.
116-year-old French nun Sister Andre, Europe’s oldest person, survived Covid-19 without experiencing symptoms.