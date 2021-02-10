Beaver County Family Without Heat For 9 Days Points Finger At Home Warranty Company

A Beaver family can finally take off their coats and turn off the space heaters.
The family said it spent the last nine days without heat, fighting over the phone with a home warranty company; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
A family in Beaver says they were without heat for more than nine days. It's finally back -- no thanks to their home warranty;..