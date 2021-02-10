Here’s How to Celebrate Galentine’s Day Virtually

Coined by Leslie Knope on ‘Parks and Recreation,’ Galentine’s Day honors the relationships you have with your girlfriends every year on February 13th.

Here are some ideas for how to spend this year’s Galentine’s Day while socially distanced.

Have an at-home spa night, Keep it simple by throwing on a mud mask while doing your nails.

Get dressed up, Wear your favorite top or makeup to put yourself in a good mood.

Have a drink and paint, A glass of wine might help get your creative juices flowing.

Cook dinner together, Pick a recipe you’ve all been curious about and whip it up.

Unwind with some yoga, Round out the night with a relaxing yoga routine