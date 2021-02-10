Facebook stepping up vaccine misinformation efforts

Action News Now Scott Rates talked with a spokesperson from the social media company, asking about the spread of misinformation.

Facebook is starting a new initiative aimed at helping people better understand the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today our scott rates talked with a spokesperson for the social media company, and asked about the spread of misinformation.

If something has widely been debunked, like the world health organization and somebody post about it and that information is wrong we will take that down.

Taking it one step further and really cracking down on any information that has now been debunked about the safety of the covid-19 vaccine as well as the pandemic in general because people getting the right information is the difference between life and death.

What would you say to the people who are out there who say well if you're taking down that that's against my free-speech?

This is life and death we're going to have an aggressive policy to make sure people are not sharing misinformation and so again we welcome people asking questions around the vaccine, but things are debunked by the science that debate can certainly continue to take place.