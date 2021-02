'Na Jawan Na Kisan': Shashi Tharoor slams budget

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Parliament berated budget presented by Centre in Lok Sabha.

He said Prime Minister Modi's contribution of this budget is 'Na Jawan na Kisan'.

"The government has come out with a budget which deceives people with respect to the allocation in defence and health sectors.

Lal Bahadur Shastri had said 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'.

Modi ji's contribution of this budget is 'Na Jawan na Kisan'," said Tharoor.