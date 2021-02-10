Men buy flowers differently than women do on Valentine's Day. Here's how

The CEO of Farmgirl Flowers says its customers dramatically shift on Valentine’s Day.
From bigger sizes to more vibrant colors, here’s how men differ from women when it comes to taste in flowers.
The CEO of Farmgirl Flowers says its customers dramatically shift on Valentine’s Day.
From bigger sizes to more vibrant colors, here’s how men differ from women when it comes to taste in flowers.
Why do men or women cheat? For some it’s in there genes. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
*Riva Razdan* launches her debut novel '*Arzu*' today, a witty, heart-warming story about a spunky young heiress finding her feet..