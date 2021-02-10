Pep Guardiola on record-setting 15th straight win

Manchester City moved into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a record-breaking 3-1 win at Swansea.Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target to help Pep Guardiola’s side to a 15th consecutive victory before Morgan Whittaker grabbed a Swansea consolation 13 minutes from time.
Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's men go into record books
BBC Local News
