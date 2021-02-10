MSDH reports 784 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department OF Health has reported 784 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths including one in Harrison County.
What you need to know: Feb. 10
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb. 10.
The Mississippi State Department OF Health has reported 784 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths including one in Harrison County.
- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 784 new coronavirus- cases and 25 new deaths,- - - - including one in harrison - county.
- the statewide total stands at - 283,753 cases and 6,367 deaths.- - - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.
- hancock county has 3,259 cases- and 71 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 15,846- total cases and now 253 deaths.- jackson county has 12,030 - - - - cases and 210 deaths.
Stone - county has 1,647 cases and 28 - deaths.
- - - - george county has 2,225 cases - and 44 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - - 3,878 total cases and now 121 - deaths.
- 253,140
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb. 10.
After the 9th round of talks, India and China have started pulling back armoured elements from heights on the southern bank of..