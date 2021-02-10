MSDH reports 784 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department OF Health has reported 784 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths including one in Harrison County.

- the mississippi state departmen- of health has - reported 784 new coronavirus- cases and 25 new deaths,- - - - including one in harrison - county.

- the statewide total stands at - 283,753 cases and 6,367 deaths.- - - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,259 cases- and 71 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 15,846- total cases and now 253 deaths.- jackson county has 12,030 - - - - cases and 210 deaths.

Stone - county has 1,647 cases and 28 - deaths.

- - - - george county has 2,225 cases - and 44 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- - - - 3,878 total cases and now 121 - deaths.

- 253,140