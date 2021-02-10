Rep. Neguse says Trump summoned, incited Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

Rep.
Joe Neguse, D-Colo., outlined the weeks before the Jan.
6 insurrection and President Donald Trump’s actions during that period, which he said amounted to Trump summoning and inciting the people to storm the Capitol that day.
Rep.
Joe Neguse, D-Colo., outlined the weeks before the Jan.
6 insurrection and President Donald Trump’s actions during that period, which he said amounted to Trump summoning and inciting the people to storm the Capitol that day.
Democratic congressman Joe Neguse, who is a part of the legal team to impeach former president Donald Trump, argued that Trump..