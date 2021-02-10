Mississippi legislators pushing forward with proposals to allow college athletes to earn money off l

Mississippi legislators are pushing forward with proposals to let college athletes earn money from their own name, image, or likeness.
Low-wage jobs without health- insurance.- - mississippi legislators are - pushing forward with proposals- to let college athletes earn- money from their own name, imag- or likeness.- legislative leaders say all - eight of mississippi's- public universities and the - state college board - support the proposals to help - the schools compete for - talent.
- senate bill 2313 passed the - senate on tuesday and will- go to the house for more work - later.- house bill 1030 is similar, and- it could come up for debate in- the - house this week.- a florida law that takes effect- - - - july 1 will let student-- athletes make money through - contracts.
A similar california- law takes effect in january - 2023.