Biden to slap new sanctions on Myanmar after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military..
US president faces early test of pledge to put human rights at centre of his foreign policy