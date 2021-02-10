Large arenas to reopen in NY

Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday large stadiums and arenas could reopen for concerts and shows starting Feb.

Are going down....and the economy has to open.

He says testing will be key.

He points to the seven thousand buffalo bills fans allowed into the stadium.

A negative test was the ticket in.

The governor is allowing large stadiums and arenas to reopen to sports, concerts and shows.

22:00 any large arena can open february 23rd - plan has to be approved by t statedepartment os 10,000 and abo which is whatthiy assigned seating 22:26 no local venues fit the bill.

But the carrier dome and other syracuse facilities do.....if they have plans approved.

Going county by county with the newest coronavirus