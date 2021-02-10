Recycling Valentine's Day gifts

Certain common Valentine's Day gifts cannot be recycled because of the combination of materials used to make the product.

Herkimer solid waste authoritywn mind.

Buy items, or make items, that are safe to put in your recycling bin when you're done.

For example, if you're buying a box of candy.....make sure it's fully cardboard.

If there's even a thin layer of foil or other material....it (can't( be recycled.

When materials are combined....the item is no longer recyclable.

When in doubt, throw it out.

Jamie tuttle recycling educator 12:49:44 with recycling.

Quality is more important thant'ever been.what n recycleable items, which we call contamination, are beingthg bin....that effects our ability to market recycleables or send them somewhere to be turned into new things 12:50:04 valentine's recycling dos and donts are listed at wktv.com.

The fda has granted an