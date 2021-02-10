The City of Little Falls officially names a new hero

Officials at The City of Little Falls are naming the rat terrier ‘Lyric’ the Official Dog of Little Falls.

You could say she's a bit of an underdog.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us the heroics surrounding this once abandoned little girl.

She may not look like much, but this little rat terrier may have saved someone's life.

Her name is lryic.

She was found abandoned and in rough shape along- side a roadway.

She ended up in an animal shelter until this man john nemcek adopted her.

One recent evening, john took her outside so she could relieve herself, but lyric was focused on something else.

None sot: john nemcek, little falls dog owner she stood there for i'd say a good 2-3 minutes just frozen, and i said what the heck's going on with her.

I yelled out i said is anybody there.

Can i help you, and i heard a faint voice call back "help me".

In the darkness, a man fell down on the sidewalk and couldn't get back up.

Lyric seemed to sense the man was in trouble.

Sot: john nemcek, little falls dog owner he was just on the other side of the yellow barrier up against the snow bank, and like i said, to me it looked like it was 2 brown garbage bags sort of lying there.

Temperatures were in the teens, and the wind was blowing snow across the sidewalk.

Sot: john nemcek, little falls dog owner since he's got 2 bad knees and he can't lift them up that high, he got caught more or less in that drift and fell down.

The man who fell was unable to talk to us today because he was getting treatment for his knees.

City officials caught wind of the story, and decided to name lyric the official dog of little falls.

The title gives lyric access to all fire hydrants throughout the city, and treats at the firehouse.

Sot: mark blask, city of little falls mayor i guess you never know what would have happened.

It was certainly a cold night, and lyric was on the spot to help, so that's really the bottom line.

In our mind, in the city of little falls, lyric is certainly a hero.

Sot: kirk tupaj if you happen to like lyric's story, there's plenty of other animals waiting for their stories to be told right here at the herkimer county humane society, and perhaps you could be a hero and start by saving one of them.

