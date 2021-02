Elk Swim across Lake in Yellowstone

Occurred on September 15, 2020 / Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USAInfo from Licensor: "My husband and I were driving over a bridge and he noticed that the elk were getting ready to swim across.

So, I jumped out and caught it on video!!

It was 7:51am!

The elk were spotted swimming in Yellowstone near Gull Point Drive!"