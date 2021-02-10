Capitol on monday./// an austin non profit that is known for making a difference needs your help.

This saturday the austin area foundation will be hosting the annual fundraiser "for the love of austin."

The organization is hoping to surpass last year when it raised 95?

"* hundred dollars.

The money raised will go towards grants that are distributed among two dozen organizations in need.

Executive director steve barrett says his group supports education, promotes culture and meets the "we've been involved in supporting organizations like rachels hope and the parenting resource center both of those organizations have recieved grants for buying diapers which is a critical need.

We recently donated a check for $6,000 to the salvation army for its food shelf."

And my co?

"* anchor, george mallet wil serve as emcee for the event.

The virtual fundraiser will start at 6:30 pm.