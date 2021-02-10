Middle Georgia sees slight decline in COVID cases, but not enough

Georgia is seeing a slow decline in the number of covid cases according to a weekly COVID report conducted by the white house.

Joining us for thanks for good evening.

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 6: georgia is in a slow decline in the number of covid cases according to a weekly covid report conducted by the white house.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten spoke to medical experts to see if middle c1 3 b13 georgia healthcare systems and hospitals are seeing the same trend.

"we still have very high hokanson says