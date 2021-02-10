Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Buccaneers celebrate with hometown parade in Tampa hoisting Lombardi trophy

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:10s 0 shares 1 views
Buccaneers celebrate with hometown parade in Tampa hoisting Lombardi trophy
Buccaneers celebrate with hometown parade in Tampa hoisting Lombardi trophy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their victory of Super Bowl LV back home in Florida on Wednesday (February 10).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their victory of Super Bowl LV back home in Florida on Wednesday (February 10).

Buccaneers have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady who won the Super Bowl MVP was in the parade on a $ 2 million boat.

You might like