Buccaneers celebrate with hometown parade in Tampa hoisting Lombardi trophy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their victory of Super Bowl LV back home in Florida on Wednesday (February 10).

Buccaneers have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady who won the Super Bowl MVP was in the parade on a $ 2 million boat.