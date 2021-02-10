The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their victory of Super Bowl LV back home in Florida on Wednesday (February 10).
Buccaneers celebrate with hometown parade in Tampa hoisting Lombardi trophy
Buccaneers have taken to the water for a victory parade that's more friendly to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tom Brady who won the Super Bowl MVP was in the parade on a $ 2 million boat.