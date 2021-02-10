Murdered pregnant woman's baby saved in Scottsboro

The murder suspect is believed to have killed himself

Police say right now the motive is unknown -- but the shooting is still under investigation.

And thanks to highland's medical staff -- the victim's baby is being treated at huntsville hospital right now.

Police were called to maple avenue and north houston street in scottsboro a little after 6 this morning.

They said the call came in as a suspicious vehicle stopped in the road.

When officers got there, they found both the suspect - owen williamson - and the victim - amber coffman - with fatal gunshot wounds.

Fire chief gene necklaus explained to me that they took coffman out of the car and started cpr with the belief that the baby could be saved.

Coffman was taken to highlands medical center where doctors delivered the less than 4 pound baby.

I spoke with a man who was working nearby when first responders arrived.

Take a listen to what he says he saw this morning.

"right here at the stop sign there was already paramedics, police, they already had sheets over the car they wouldn't let anybody come through."

He also told me it was emotional - and said people nearby were crying.

Police are describing the situation as a murder- suicide.

Scottsboro police tell me they haven't responded to any domestic calls with the two before.

If you -- or somebody you know is in a domestic violence situation -- there is help.

On your screen right now is the number for the national domestic violence hotline.

You can