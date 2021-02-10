Walmart and Sams Club to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

(WTHI) - Sams Club and Walmart pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19.

"sam's club" and "walmart pharmacies" will be giving "covid-19 vaccines" at "50"-stores throughout the stat of indiana.

"the walmart" on state road-"46" in terre haute ..

And "the sam's club" in terre haute will be taking part.

So will "the walmart" in vincennes.

"a spokesperson says"..

"these locations" were carefull chosen with the help "of the c-d-c" and "the state".

///// ////// "so actually walmart had worked with the cdc, and the states, and they took into account the population density, they customer demographics, the infection rates and the avalibility of local health care resources."

////// to schedule "a vaccine" at these locations... go to "walmart dot com forward slash covid vaccine"... or, go to "sam's club dot com forward slash covid"... and you do not need "a sam's club membership" to get a vaccine.

Also understand..

You *must* be