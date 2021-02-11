Edward Jones: Borrowing from Your 401K

Chris Jones with Edward Jones talks about why it's a good idea to have an emergency fund set up instead of borrowing money from the future.

When it comes to taking money out of any retirement plan, you should look at any other alternative before you go with the money you have even though you know it's your money and should you should be able to do what you want to do.

It does cause for some people a tax consequence.

Could be a penalty.

Also if people take money from their retirement plans today, that would worsen their chances they might run out of money during the retirement years.

People are living a lot longer now.

People retire at age 60, 62, they could be around for another 20, 30 years.

Another way to get money instead of tapping into your retirement plan is keep liquid savings in hand.

Most americans if they get stimulus checks right now, it would be a good idea to pay off your debts.

Save a rainy day fund.

So when something comes up and you need money, you're not forced to cash something in you do not want to.

And a lot of people now are living paycheck to paycheck as many have over the course of the last two centuries.

It's difficult for people to put money in savings.

Do you have advice as to if people get in a pickle and need to borrow money?

One way would be to cut expenses first.

If you could cut out expenses like for example, people having trouble for utility bills.

Sometimes you can work out a negotiation with your service provider.

Other ways to consider debt consolidation or debt refinancing if someone is worried about debt or that's costing them too much.

And that's also why it's a good idea to have money in a short term liquid savings account.

Those accounts don't pay much but they do provide emergency funds in case you need it.

When the market goes down, your liquid cash will not go down.

What happens as far as penalties if you need to take a loan against your 401 k.

Usually for people under 59.5 years of age, there could be a 10% penalty.

If they take it out early.

If they borrow from the 401 k plan, they have to pay the loan back based on the time frame.

There could be interest and penalties involved.

The best thing to do is inventory all of your assets.

See if there's ways to cut back on the your expenses and basically develop a savings account to put away money for short term emergencies that goes three to six months.

