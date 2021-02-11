Long Way To Go Before Herd Immunity

Almost half a million people have received the coronavirus vaccine in Alabama, but hundreds of thousands more will need the vaccine for the state to reach herd immunity.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke with a representative at hundson-alpha today.

She learned when we could see herd immunity.

"the specific percentage for herd immunity is a little tricky.

We've got models that estimate what that looks like.

And those numbers really run anywhere from 60 percent, 65 on the low end all the way up t 90 percent."

Dr. neil lamb is the vice- president for educational outreach at hudsonalpha.

He says getting the vaccine is the better option for reaching herd immunity.

That is where a high proportion of individuals have resistance to the spread of a virus either through infection or a vaccine.

Dr. lamb "the option, vaccine verses waiting to get sick and recover.

The vaccine gives you a safer approach with less risk of getting really ill."

Derica taylor - a local engineer - doesn't see herd immunity happening right away though.

Derica taylor/ engineer "i think it just depends on how quickly they rollout doses."

Taylor is concerned though that the coronavirus has become a political issue.

Derica taylor/ engineer "i think it's become kind of a polarizing issue where you're left you view it one way.

You're right you view it the other way.

I think people need to understand that germs don't care.

Red or blue."

Dr. lamb says -- based on numbers he's seen -- that if the state is really agressive with vaccinations we could reach herd immunity in may.

But if vaccinations drag out it might not happen until november.

In huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

