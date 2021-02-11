Impeachment managers present evidence rioters were hunting for Pelosi

House impeachment manager, Rep.
Stacey Plaskett (D-NY), presents new video during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump that shows rioters’ desire to find and attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 232-197 to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice,..