Son Movie (2021) - Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm

Son Movie (2021) - OFFICIAL TRAILER - Plot synopsis: After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety.

But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions.

Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Directed by Ivan Kavanagh starring Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, Luke David Blumm, Cranston Johnson, Blaine Maye, J.

Robert Spencer, Rocco Sisto, Kristine Nielsen release date March 5, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)