Roseburg organization offering free tax help

Tax season is just around the corner& and neighborworks umpqua in roseburg is getting ready to help hundreds of people with their taxes.

The organization has put together a group of volunteers that will be on standby to help people file their taxes & completely free of charge.

Organizers say they have about 18 volunteers ready to go right now and they have some still in training.

All of the volunteers are local to the roseburg and coos bay areas.

Michelle martin, director of community and economic empowerment, neighborworks umpqua:?not only their love for the community we work in, just their passion for making sure that people that would not be able to access these services have access?

10 seconds this will be the fourth year neighborworks umpqua has offered this service.

However, organizers say everything will be done virtually and by appointment& to make sure theye keeping people safe from covid-19.

