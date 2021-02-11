Local Marine honored for service at home and abroad

A rochester veteran is being recognized for his years of service at home and abroad.

Organizers say reynolds was an active duty marine from 1986 through 1992.

He was deployed seven times... four of which were in combat zones.

He's now a marine corps reserve member and has been since 2007.

And if all that wasn't enough... today vince is an american history teacher... and organizer with toys for tots.

