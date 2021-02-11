Indiana health officials say COVID-19 Vaccine eligibility expansion is coming soon

Morning.

State officials say indiana's covid numbers are trending in the right direction.

The state released an updated covid-19 map today... in our viewing area.... our numbers are decreasing!

No counties are in the red this week!

Most counties in the wabash valley are in the yellow zone.

We also want to take a look at 7-day positivity rates alone.

Vigo county is now at the lowest level -- which is less than 5-percent of all tests.

Indiana governor eric holcomb held his weekly covid-19 press conference this afternoon... he and state health officials updated indiana's vaccine efforts news 10's dominic miranda joins us now live in our newsroom with an update on who will be eligible "next" for the vaccine chief medical officer dr. lindsay weaver says the number of vaccinated hoosiers is encouraging.

That's why the state is now looking at next steps in vaccine eligibility.

Dr. weaver says the state plans to include hoosiers between 60 and 65 as soon as possible.

After the state has vaccinated the appropriate proportion of this age group..

Indiana plans to expand eligibility to 2 additional age groups.

Hoosiers 50 to 59... and hoosiers under 50 who suffer from certain co-morbidities.

Hoosiers 50 and older only make up 35 percent of the state's population..

But account for 97 percent of covid-19 deaths.

Additionally... dr weaver says they are targetting approximately 51 thousand hoosiers with specific conditions..

Conditions that put them at a 4 to 10 times more likely risk of death if they were to be infected with covid-19.

Dr. weaver says data continues to drive vaccine elgibility for the state of indiana.

"we know that these categories do not include all hoosiers who have conditions that could put them at greater risk from covid, but we are working to expand those most at risk as quickly as our vaccine supplies allows us to do so."

Dr. weaver says the state is hopeful that more vaccines will be on the way.

Johnson and johnson has applied for emergency use authorization from the f-d-a..

That meeting is scheduled for the end of the month.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm dominic miranda news 10