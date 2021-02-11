Federal Student Loans at 0% Interest

To get a comment from him.

Those still paying on student loans will see some relief.

The "cares act" has extended covid emergency relief measures until the end of september.

Student loans from the government will "not" be gainin interest.

This is the third time the releif measures have been extended.

Some financial aid experts say "now" is the time to be paying.

"i do want to say this though.

If you are in a position to still be paying on your loans, this is the best time to do it.

Because of that zero percent interest rate, students would actually only be paying on the principal of their loan" it's important to know this only effects student loans from the government... private loans may still be gaining interest...