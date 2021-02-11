Columbus Air Force Base opening flight room in honor of Tuskegee airman

The Columbus Air Force Base opened a flight room in honor of a Tuskegee airman.

Emily leonard.

One local air force base is honoring the first all-black air unit with a new flight room.

The 41st flying training squadron today officially opened the flight room named in honor of general benjamin o-davis junior.

Davis served as commander of the 99th fighter squadron during world war two.

It's the first flight room named for a tuskegee airman at the air force base.

It has been awesome to be a part his legacy what he started and im able to continue by being part of the 99th red tail squadron as even as this day i still get to fly make me pride enjoyed still get to carry on that heritage.

In celebration of black history month, the air force base will host a traveling tuskegee airmen museum for the rest of the week.

The museum will be accompanied by a p-51 mustang painted in the likeness of gen.

Davis's warbird.