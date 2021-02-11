Non- profit makes coronavirus survivor feel beautiful inside and out

Wear it Well in Tupelo helped one woman gain her joy back after she lost so much because of the coronavirus.

Wtva alexis jones was in tupelo where a group of women made her feel beautiful inside and out.

I'm here at wear it well where one woman who fought for her life for months got the chance to feel like herself again.

Pkg: sot: "due to the prayer of my family, my friends and god of course, i made it through.

I survived."

Nat: scott walking into the room for coronavirus survivor, sharon scott, getting a makeover meant she doesn't have to feel or look like what she's been through.

Sot: "it's giving me a light at the end of the tunnel that there's still hope."

Sharon scott- coronavirus survivor in march, doctors diagnosed scott with coronavirus.

She went to the hospital where she coded twice.

Doctors put the mother of three on a ventilator and then induced coma.

Sot: "after that i didn't remember anything until i woke up two and half weeks later."

When scott woke up, she had to learn how to talk and walk again.

She also found out her mom, dad, and uncle died from the virus.

Sot: "everything was just so different..

And scary."

Stand up: almost a year after scott's long battle, her children signed her up for wear it well's extreme makeover.

Vo: founder katina holland called in a group professionals to make sure she had the best experience.

Sot: "you know wanted to give her a new outlook.

A new look, a new attitude."

Katina holland- wear it well founder everyone in the room lifted scott's spirits as an artist did her make up.

Nat: people laughing afterward, a hairstylist did her hair.

Scott relaxed as she got a mani pedi.

Sot: "i just feel so special right now.

The journey i've been through has been rough, but i think i can see the light."

Then scott took her first look in the mirror..

Nat: scott reaction looking in the mirror sot: "we're so grateful to see the recipient how literally they transform right before our eyes."

Nat: scott thanking everyone in tears tag: if you know a woman who's been through a traumatic experience, you can nominate her for a makeover.

You can find the link to wear it well's website at wtva.com.

