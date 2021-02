Rahul Gandhi shedding crocodile tears over farmers: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeted Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his absence during the discussion on Budget.

He said, "Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha) was present during the discussion on Budget.

It shows they're neither devoted to Parliament nor to the country.

Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears over farmers."