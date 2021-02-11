Second Dose Vaccine Event at the Jackson County Expo

People who have not already received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the expo will be turned away.

Expo.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle gives you a look at what to expect.

Tyler says: a second dose covid-19 vaccination event will be held here at the jackson county expo tomorrow --and if you show up hoping for a first dose -- health officials say you will be turned away.

Vo: people 80 and older or in other eligible phases needing the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine will not be vaccinated at the jackson county expo.

Sot: tomorrow's event everyone that came to the event january 21,22, and 23, they received the first dose of the pfizer vaccine so the expectation tomorrow is those same exact people will receive the second dose of the vaccine and will be full vaccinated against covid.

Vo: jackson county public health says left over vaccines will not be given out to anyone who shows up after the event has ended.

For help getting registered you can call the covid line -- 211.

Tyler says: those who are still awaiting a vaccine can check the jackson county health and human services covid-19 vaccine website for eligibility information.

Reporting in central point tyler ridgle newswatch 12.

Here on your screen you can see the times for that event.

You will be required to bring your vaccination card to get your second dose.

For those in josephine county who recieved their first dose last month-- you can get you second dose this weekend.

The event will be from 9 to 4 --- at the josephine county fairgrounds.

The phizer or the moderna vaccine will be provided.

The pfizer vaccine requires a three-week wait before the second dose is administered, while the moderna vaccine requires a four-week wait.

Those looking to attend will need to bring their covid-19 vaccine record card to the clinic.

And for those in siskiyou county - your chance to get a second dose will start on friday.

The event is scheduled at the siskiyou county fairgrounds from 10 a.m.

To 3 p.m.

This event is only for those who received their first dose of the pfizer vaccine on january 22, and appointments are required.

Siskiyou county said that 1,146 people received their