Caught On Video: Victim Of San Francisco Hit-&-Run Gets No Help From Passersby As He Lays On Road

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES) A survivor of a hit-and-run in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood shares his story with KPIX 5.

Surveillance video captured the impact and several drivers who did not stop to help the victim as he lay on the road.

John Ramos reports.

(2/10/21)