Indiana announces who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next

However, they announced that Hoosiers with certain comorbidities will be eligible soon.

The state of Indiana will continue with its age-based approach to vaccinations.

Of indiana's over all positivity rate has dropped 10 percent in the last month.

Jeff as of today 737- thousand hoosiers have recieved their first dose of covid-19 vaccine.

The state has announced how they will be moving forward on vaccine distribution.

The state says as soon as possible they plan on opening up the vaccine to people ages 60 to 65.

Isdh says people 60 and older account for 93 percent of deaths in the state of indiana.

Once vaccine is readily avaliable hoosier 50 and older will become eligible along with hoosiers who have certain comorbidities.

Those include sctive dialysisi patients..

People with down syndrome... post organ transplant recipients..

Sickle cell disease patients and cancer patients being treated now or in the last three months.

We know that these categories do not include all hoosiers who have conidtions that could put them at greater risk from covid but we are working to expand to those that are most at risk as quickly as our vaccine supplies allow us to do so.

Dr. weaver says people with those comorbidities will be informed by their docotor and have a code they give to the vaccine site showing that they qualify.

As of right now the state of indiana is still getting around 100- thousand vaccines a week.

While the state positivity rate is declining for the first time in months the state has county in the color blue..

Meaning they have a low transmission rate of covid-19.

That county os stark which is just north of pulaski.

