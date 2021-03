Fat Movie

Fat Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ken won't change his ways.

Addicted to food, Ken is in bad health, and is headed to an early grave.

Despite getting help and advice from his friends and doctors, he does what he wants, when he wants, until a chance encounter with love that might just give him the motivation he needs to save himself.

FAT is a gritty, dramatic look at weight and food addiction.

Director: Mark Phinney