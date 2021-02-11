California Health Department Equity Metric explained

Shasta county tonight is closoing in on 11- thousand confirmed covid-19 cases.

And public health says the county will be staying in the state's most restrictive purple tier.

While the county's case rate went down in the past week ... test positivity and a measurement called "the health equity metric" increased... the health equity metric looks at the descrepancy between middle class and lower income when it comes to vaccinations.

Public health director robin schurig says that means the county won'te move into the red tier as hoped.

"there is a chance if we dip back down again and the case rate continues to decline we could move to the red in the relatively near future.

Have to watch and see if we experience a surge after superbowl sunday" shurig says another thing to keep in mind is there are more infectious variants of the virus being discovered, and that the strain from the u.k. will be the dominant strain here by march or april.

For a closer look at the "the health equity metric" and how they determine it..

