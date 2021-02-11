Efforts Underway To Get More New Yorkers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The U.S. has now hit a milestone with vaccinations.
Ten percent of the population has received at least one shot, and more is being done to get that number higher; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The U.S. has now hit a milestone with vaccinations.
Ten percent of the population has received at least one shot, and more is being done to get that number higher; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The home of the Mets has been transformed into a mass vaccination site, but some are finding opening day frustrating; CBS2's..
Mineral reserves increase 5.7 million gold oz., or 23% year-over-year, to 30 million gold oz.
Kupol and Paracatu extend mine..