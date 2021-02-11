Tutoring program to fix COVID learning gap

Attack!

Next month will mark one year since alabama closed all schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shift in learning coupled with quarantines made it very difficult for some students to perform as well academically.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith learned more about a new program in limestone county that's designed to help these students get back on track.

Starting later this month limestone county schools will start a new tutoring program to help those who've had a difficult year.

> it was really hard.

It was hard on everybody.

After closing out last school year in a completely remote setting makayla harris is glad that her younger daughter, kaylee, is back in ms. spry's classrom at elkmont elementary school.

Makayla harris, kaylee's mom they love their teachers and really love that atmosphere, so it was really a struggle to get used to doing everything through zoom.

I happened to be chatting with her via zoom because the harris family is on day five of quarantine after kaylee may have been exposed to the coronavirus recently.

Makayla says this feels similar to the end of last year when kaylee started struggling with her reading skills.

Those last few months of the last year, you know, when they shut it down, it seems like it really did.

It got her more behind than she should be.

It really hurt her.

And it's not just kaylee feeling that pandemic pitfall.

That's why limestone county schools announced the funding of more than a hundred tutors to offer extra learning opportunities for students.

Allison romine usery is the school system's federal programs director.

She says several hundred students have already opted into the federally funded program.

Allison romine usery, federal programs director, limestone co.

Schools as we worked with committees, we decided that this would be a way to offer some extended learning opportunities for our students to be able to provide two days of tutoring each week.

Will robinson-smith each school in the district was able to decide when during the week and what part of the day they wanted to have these tutoring sessions, so that they could best work with teachers' and parents' as well as students' schedules.

I was amazed at how many teachers we've had volunteer to be willing to work these additional hours to be able to provide tutoring to our students as well as our bus drivers, cause we are providing transportation, as well as our cmp program.

We're providing supper for all of these students who stay as well.

Students like kaylee say they're excited for the extra attention from their teachers.

Kaylee harris, 2nd grader, elkmont elementary school i like the teacher cause the teacher usually tells us what to do and i have to do it by myself on the computer.

She's definitely looking forward to being out of quarantine again and back in the classroom.

This new tutoring starts february 18th.

Another positive is that there isn't a cut-off point for when students can enroll in these sessions.

Reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.