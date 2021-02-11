Hazel Green celebrates athletics Thursday night

Trojans are pumping out winners left and right this season.

Hoops till the championships in birmingham starting next month..

In 6a area 16... hazel green hosting columbia in the semi-finals trojans up by double figures... number 24 for columbia keeping the eagles fight going to start the second half.

Hazel green still in full control.

Anthony harbin moves through traffic, jaylen curry there to finish the drive and get two more points.

Eagles pressing... but number 23 will stidham able to evade it with ease... he gets the layup, wanted the and one.... too... but no go theere.

Hazel green controlling the pace of play and the paint.

Rashawn knox again with two points.

Knox to curry... curry with the floater... as the third period rolls on... three sinks the three for columbia.

But its game over... hazel green adds six points in the last period... final 66 to 36... trojans face madison academy saturday night at 6.

More winners in hazel green, the trojan track team took home multiple titles in the indoor championships last week.

The boys won the relay and eye- jah drake won the 60 meter dash!

The team was honored at the basketball game wednesday night.

They'll go on to compete this spring in the outdoor championships!

Kira lewis jr. reached a season high tonight against the bulls.

The former hazel green basketball start put up 14 for the pelicans!

He's been getting more playing time as his rookie season rolls on!

New orleans taks on the mavs friday.