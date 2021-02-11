WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Alex Raybourn

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, News 25 featured a student athlete of the week segment during high school football season.

- prior to the corona-virus - pandemic... news 25 featured a- student-athlete of the week - segment... during high school - football season.- but now... news 25's grace- boyles is bringing that concept- back, to- the entire school year... each- wednesday.- starting at gulfport high - school... where alex raybourn - checks in as the first local- profile... of 20-21.- just one week removed from- making her college plans- official... the senior is still- pulling double duty between - land and sea... and she's not - letting a global pandemic...- stand - in her way.

- - only a few years after learning- how to walk, gulfport's alex- raybourn was thrown into the- pool and she's barely left the- water ever since.

It wasn't - until last year she finally - - - - decided to dry off, and try a - sport on land: <nats> - powerlifting.

- alex raybourn, ghs senior: "i - joined kind of as a joke.

I was- like 'ha ha what if i did - powerlifting?'

But then i reall- liked it and i just kept going- with it."

- in addition to powerlifting,- raybourn swims competively- year-round and trains six days - week, three of which she's in - the water morning and night.- with such an intense training - regimen, the senior swim- captain says one of the most- difficult aspects of being a- dual- - sport athlete is staying- passionate.

- alex raybourn, ghs senior: "whe- you stay dedicated for so long- it's easy to get- burned out and like 'oh i don't- want to be here anymore,' 'i'm- - - just tired, i'd rather go home.- and you definitely have some- hard days, so just finding ways- to stay in- love with your sport is - something that is definitely- hard to do."- however when the love of the- game isn't quite enough... it's- the - progress that feels the best.

- alex raybourn, ghs senior: "jus- looking back at like 'woah' - those used to be my - times.

I've gotten so much- better."- whether it's pumping iron in th- weight room... or making- waves in the pool... raybourn - has grown to be a prominent - leader in gulfport athletics, - something her - swim coach missy allen has- recognized saying quote - "alex is remarkable.

She's very- mature and she's- not a quitter... she knows wher- her strength comes- from.

It comes from god"... un-- quote.- grace boyles, news 25: "while - the covid-19 shutdown last year- left many - athletes struggling with what t- do, raybourn used that time to- answer some - big life questions.

She learned- she wanted to wanted to pursue - career in sports- psychology and she didn't want- to give up on swimming just - yet."

- alex raybourn, ghs senior:- "during the end of high school- system in october i - was like i don't know if i can-- if i'm ready to be done with- this yet.

This has been my life- for so long and i saw what my - life was like without it.

I'm - not ready to do that yet."- following her heart... raybourn- - - - recently signed her national- letter of intent to swim for- millsaps in jackson.- alex raybourn, ghs senior: "oh- my gosh.

This school has done s- many amazing- things for me.

Being such a big- school, i've had the ability to- be friends with so many - - different groups of people."- outside of athletics, raybourn- takes multiple- advanced placement classes, and- is in the choir.- sometimes she even sings the- national anthem before games.

- at the end of the month,- raybourn will be competing in - her - first-ever u-s-a swimming state- championship.

- in gulfport, grace boyles, news- 25.

- - raybourn calls herself a- backstroker... but also - competes in middle-distance - freestyle.- if you know of anyone on the- coast that deserves to be - featured... as the news 25- student-athlete of the week...- you can contact our very own- grace boyles via email, twitter- or- - - facebook... at the accounts - shown on your screen.

Feel free- to nominate any student-athlete- of any age... and - be sure to tune in, every - wednesday... to see who grace - spotlights next.-