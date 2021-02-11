Mocs softball preview

Says the u-t-c softball locker room sat dormant for six months because of covid.

Imagine how eager the team is to finally play ball again.

Parrott:"everybody is super excited because it has been like a year since we've actually played a real game against another team.

So everybody is really excited about it."

The excitement is tempered just a bit.

It appears u-t-c is losing slugger and chattanooga native kaili phillips, who transferred from the lady vols.

Reed:'kaili has some issues with her shoulder, and we thought we were working through that, but i think maybe as far as surgery, we're still looking at that possibility.

She's not traveling with us this weekend.

Get some more feedback from the professionals i guess you say.

But it looks like we're going to lose her for the year."

Brooke parrott is another chattanooga native who has transferred in, and she'll be counted on to lead the mocs pitching staff.

Weissenbach:"all i know is she's a really hard pitcher to hit off of.

Her rise ball is really amazing.

She brings a lot of heat.

You never know what your'e going to get from her."

The mocs will need their freshmen to be amazing because several will suit up this season.

Weissenbach:"yeah we're going to have a little bit of growing pains, but to be honest, we have so much depth on this team, and so much talent that even though they're freshmen, softball doesn't know their age.

Only we do.

They haven't shown their age at all."

Normally seven socon teams make the league tournament, but this year, only four will qualify for the socon tourney.

Weissenbach:"this year it's just going to make the season even harder and more competitive.

I'm really excited for it.

I feel bad for the other three teams that are going to have to compete for that other spot."